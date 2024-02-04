WASHINGTON, Feb 4 — White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said today there would be more steps in the US response to the deaths of three US troops in Jordan a week ago but he would not describe US strikes as an open-ended military campaign.

“What happened on Friday was the beginning, not the end, of our response, and there will be more steps - some seen, some perhaps unseen,” Sullivan told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program. “I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign.” — Reuters