BEIJING, Jan 30 — China today warned against a “cycle of retaliation” in the Middle East after the United States vowed to respond to a drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three American troops, which it blamed on Iran-backed militants.

The casualties—the first US military deaths in an attack in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began—raised fears of an escalating conflict, as fighting rages in Gaza.

Iran has said it had nothing to do with the attack and denied US accusations it supported militant groups behind Sunday’s strike on the remote frontier base in Jordan’s northeast, near the borders with Iraq and Syria.

Beijing said today it had “noted reports of casualties caused by the attack on a US military base”.

“We have also noted that Iran stated that it had nothing to do with the attack,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

“We hope that all relevant parties will remain calm and restrained... in order to avoid falling into a vicious cycle of retaliation and prevent further escalation of regional tension,” he added.

“The situation in the Middle East is currently highly complex and sensitive,” Wang said.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that Washington was “not looking for a war with Iran”.

But, he added, the strike “was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response.” — AFP