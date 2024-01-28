DUBAI, Jan 28 — Iran simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time today using the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier rocket developed by the Ministry of Defence, state media reported.

One satellite weighing 32kg and two nano-satellites of less than 10kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450km, with the two smaller devices aimed at testing narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, the reports said.

The larger satellite, named “Mahda” and built by Iran’s Space Agency, is meant to test the accuracy of the Simorgh rocket in delivering multiple cargoes to space.

Iran launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit this month with a rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, raising concerns among European powers that the space launch vehicle’s technology could be used for the development of long-range ballistic missile systems.

Iran on Saturday dismissed European countries’ condemnation of its launch of the Sorayya satellite, saying peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field was the country’s legitimate right. — Reuters

