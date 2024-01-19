LONDON, Jan 19 — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today said there was “more to come” on tax cuts, adding he would look to reduce taxes at future fiscal events if it was possible to do responsibly.

“We said that we do want to cut taxes more at future events, when we can responsibly do so. Our priority is very clear. It’s controlling spending and welfare so that we can cut people’s taxes,” Sunak told broadcasters.

“The plan’s working... stick with it and there’s more to come.”

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver a budget on March 6. — Reuters

