COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 — Oslo’s main airport closed today due to heavy snowfall in Norway’s capital region, operator Avinor said.

The airport will remain shut at least until 1330 GMT but the outage could also be extended, it added.

“This is extremely rare... there is so much snow that the pilots can’t see the lights on the ground so we’ve halted all incoming and outgoing flights,” an Avinor spokesperson said. — Reuters

