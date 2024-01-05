WASHINGTON, Jan 5 — White House budget director Shalanda Young said today she is not optimistic about reaching a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.

“I wouldn’t say pessimistic but I’m not optimistic,” Young said at a breakfast meeting with reporters, citing a trip by House Republicans this week to the US-Mexico border and comments by some lawmakers advocating for a partial shutdown.

Congress returns to Washington next week to tackle January 19 and February 2 deadlines for settling government spending through September, amid Republican demands to reduce fiscal 2024 discretionary spending below caps agreed in June.

Lawmakers also hope to pass emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel, possibly with unrelated US border security provisions attached. — Reuters

