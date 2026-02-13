BUTTERWORTH, Feb 13 — A man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, at a house earlier this month.

The accused, 40-year-old plumber L Ravinder, nodded in understanding as the charge was read before Magistrate Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal.

No plea was recorded, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Ravinder is accused of killing 41-year-old C Kanagee at a house in Taman Seri Murni between 9.30am and 9.41am on February 4.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court denied bail and fixed March 31 for the case mention pending chemical, forensic, and autopsy reports.

Earlier media reports stated that the 41-year-old victim, a school van driver, was found dead on a bed in the house, with slashes to her neck. — Bernama