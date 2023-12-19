MOSCOW, Dec 19 — Russia had anticipated the latest, 12th, package of European Union sanctions against it, notably on Russian diamonds, and will find ways around them, the Kremlin said today. — Reuters
Russia says it will find ways around new EU sanctions
