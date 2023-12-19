BEIJING, Dec 19 ― Eighty-six people have died and 96 people were injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China today, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1 in the region.

The quake was at a depth of 35km (21.75 miles) with its epicentre located 102km west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, EMSC said.

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

A work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the disaster and to provide guidance for local relief operations, the report added. ― Reuters

