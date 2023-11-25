MOSCOW, Nov 25 ― A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 105 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia's emergencies ministry said early today, the second such flight in as many days.

In a post on Telegram, the ministry said the group, including 55 children, flew home aboard a chartered Ilyushin-76 aircraft. A similar flight arriving a day earlier brought home 101 Russian nationals.

The latest ministry post said more than 760 evacuees had been brought back to Russia, including more than 360 children.

Advertisement

The Kremlin on Wednesday hailed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, going into effect today, as the “first good news for a long time” in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. It said humanitarian pauses were the only way to build efforts for a sustainable settlement. ― Reuters

Advertisement