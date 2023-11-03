VIENNA, Nov 3 — Four people were killed after a small plane flying from Croatia to Salzburg crashed in central Austria, police said today.

The Cirrus SR20 left Zagreb yesterday afternoon for Salzburg and crashed in rugged terrain near Lintsching, police said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and an investigation has been opened. Autopsies have been ordered to identify the victims.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF said flying conditions in the Salzburg province were “very difficult” on Thursday with strong winds and dense clouds. — AFP

