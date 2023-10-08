ANKARA, Oct 8 — Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkiye was determined to ramp up diplomatic efforts to achieve calm in the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces, but added that a two-state solution was the only way to achieve regional peace.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was at the centre of most conflicts and issues in the Middle East, and added it was now a necessity to establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. — Reuters