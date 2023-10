GENEVA, Sept 30 — More than 100,000 refugees have now arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said today.

“Many are hungry, exhausted and need immediate assistance,” Filippo Grandi said on social media.

“UNHCR and other humanitarian partners are stepping up their support to the Armenian authorities, but international help is very urgently required,” Grandi added. — Reuters