ATHENS, July 19 — Staff at the Acropolis, Greece’s top tourist attraction, and other ancient sites in the country will stop work for four hours a day from Thursday in protest at working conditions during a heatwave, their union said.

Access to the Unesco-listed Acropolis had already been restricted for three days by the authorities from last Friday, but the measures were lifted Monday as the thermometer dropped ahead of a new heatwave predicted from Thursday.

“Given the problems we have faced... in recent days, measures have been unanimously decided to protect the health of the security staff... as well as visitors,” the PEYFA union said.

Temperatures have surpassed 45°C degrees Celsius, according to the union.

The Acropolis, which has seen a major rise in visitor numbers in recent months, is normally open from 8.00am to 8.00pm every day, but the work stoppage will operate from 4.00pm.

The authorities have in recent days taken measures to help visitors cope, with tens of thousands of bottles of water handed out and sunshades erected. — AFP