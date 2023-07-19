South Korea’s Yoon says any nuclear provocation to lead to end of North Korean regime
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea using nuclear weapons would spell an end to its regime. — South Korean Presidential Office/Yonhap via Reuters pic
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2023 6:05 PM MYT
SEOUL, July 19 — South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said today that if North Korea stages a nuclear provocation, it will lead to the end of its regime, in comments made while boarding a US nuclear submarine. — Reuters