MOSCOW, July 17 —The Russian Foreign Ministry today condemned what it called a Ukrainian terrorist attack on the bridge between Russia and Crimea, in which two people were killed, and said the West may be complicit in it.

“If a Western origin of the surface drones that attacked the bridge, as well as a role of Western countries in planning, sponsoring and carrying out this operation, is revealed, this will confirm their complicity in the terrorist activities of the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said.

In earlier comments, its spokeswoman had said, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian decisions were taken “with the direct participation of American and British intelligence agencies and politicians”. — Reuters