WELLINGTON, May 10 — Search teams have found a body in a system of New Zealand caves where a schoolboy went missing while on an outdoor pursuits course, police said today.

The student had been caving with classmates from a local school when the group got into difficulties at the popular Abbey Caves complex north of Auckland on Tuesday morning as heavy rainfall pummelled the region.

Rescue crews had scoured the caves for hours after the schoolboy, whom authorities have not publicly named, went missing.

Police had said they were suspending the search in the early evening, but specialist equipment brought up from Auckland allowed them to work into the night.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Tony Hill said the search was halted after a body was recovered late Tuesday.

“While formal ID of the body is yet to take place, police are ensuring the family is being offered support,” Hill added in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this tragic time.”

It is not clear how the schoolboy became separated from his fourteen classmates — aged about 15 or 16 years old — and two teachers, all from nearby Whangarei Boys’ High School, who were later accounted for.

Angry parents are already questioning why the school trip was allowed to go ahead to visit the caves, which are prone to flash flooding, despite recent heavy rain.

Up to 13 centimetres rainfall was recorded on Tuesday alone in parts of the region, which suffered widespread flooding.

“We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have,” Hill said.

He added that police are supporting those affected by the incident “and we remind people to please not make assumptions as to what has occurred”.

In a post to the school’s Facebook page on Tuesday, the school’s principal Karen Gilbert-Smith described the ordeal as “hugely upsetting for all concerned”.

She added that “in time we will seek to understand how” the tragedy unfolded. — AFP