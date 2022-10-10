In this file photo taken on June 15, 2022 a British police officer stands guard on the beach of Dungeness, on the southeast coast of England, as Royal National Lifeboat Institution's (RNLI) members of staff help migrants to disembark from one of their lifeboat after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel.— AFP pic

LILLE, Oct 10 — More than 360 migrants were rescued Sunday while attempting the perilous crossing between the north coast of France and the south coast of England, in small boats, French officials said.

Regional maritime boats and a French Navy patrol ship made multiple trips to rescue groups of people in difficulty in the Channel, the French coastal authority Premar said.

In all, they rescued 367 people, taking them to the French ports of Calais, Boulogne and Dunkirk.

Increasing numbers of migrants seeking to reach England are trying to cross the Channel in makeshift boats now that officials have increased security at Calais and the cross-Channel tunnel.

The waterway is one of the busiest sea routes in the world, with more than 400 vessels crossing it every day and the weather conditions are often difficult.

Since the beginning of the year, a record 33,500 people have crossed the Channel in small boats.

According to figures from Britain’s interior ministry, 94 per cent of the migrants who reached the UK in the last four years went on to apply for asylum. Of those who had received a response, most had been successful.

As the law currently stands, a migrant must be physically in the UK to start the asylum process. — AFP