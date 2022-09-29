FORT MYERS, Sept 29 — Fort Myers city has been “devastated” by Hurricane Ian as the monster storm sent surges of ocean water into homes and businesses and left some nearby coastal communities cut off, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said today.

“Some of those areas—Cape Coral, city of Fort Myers—they got really, really inundated and really devastated by this storm,” DeSantis said the morning after Ian roared ashore as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the southeastern US state in decades. — AFP