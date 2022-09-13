KYIV, Sept 13 —Fighting is still raging in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region but Ukraine’s forces are making good progress because its forces are highly motivated and its operation is well planned, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Reuters today.

“The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond - all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation. Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). It is still early to say full (Ukrainian) control has been established over Kharkiv region,” Malyar said in an interview. — Reuters