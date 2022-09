Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide near Moxi town, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China September 6, 2022. ― China Daily via Reuters

BEIJING, Sept 8 ― The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has risen to 82, state media reported today.

Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, CCTV news reported.

Authorities have reopened roads to the epicentre of the quake at Luding. The town was rattled by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock late yesterday, state media reported.

Weather forecasters issued an orange warning, the second highest, for possible geological disasters in Luding, which can include landslides. A less severe yellow warning was issued for central and western Sichuan.

In China's four-tier weather-warning system, red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. ― Reuters