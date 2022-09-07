Rescue workers set up tents at a shelter following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Moxi town, Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China September 5, 2022. ― China Daily via Reuters

BEIJING, Sept 7 ― China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's magnitude-6.8 earthquake in southwestern Sichuan province and traffic has resumed, state media reported today, while the death toll has risen to 72.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

Rescuers had rushed to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, while 11,000 people were evacuated yesterday from Luding county, where the quake was centred.

Early today, China Earthquake Networks Centre recorded a magnitude-3 quake at the epicentre, at a depth of 12km (7.5 miles).

Weather forecasters have also warned of the prospect of heavy rains in the region until Friday. ― Reuters