OTTAWA, Aug 23 —Canada has sanctioned 62 individuals and one defence sector entity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement today.

The sanctioned individuals include high-ranking Russian government officials, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defense sector entities, Trudeau said. — Reuters