A portrait photo of Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who has been detained in Myanmar after filming a protest that took place on July 30, 2022, is displayed during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2022. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 12 ― A Japanese ruling party lawmaker has met with Myanmar's junta leader, according to Myanmar state media, days after a Japanese documentary filmmaker was arrested while covering a protest in the Southeast Asian country.

Hiromichi Watanabe, a member of Japan's more powerful lower house of representatives for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was in Myanmar from August 7 to August 12, his office confirmed today. It did not comment on the purpose of the trip.

Tokyo has called for the release of filmmaker Toru Kubota, 26, who entered Myanmar on a tourist visa and was arrested on July 30 at a protest in Yangon. He faces charges of breaking an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military.

Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence since the military overthrew an elected government last year. Mass protests and armed anti-junta resistance have simmered across the country and been countered by the military with lethal force.

A Japanese freelance journalist was freed in Myanmar last year after initially being arrested and charged with spreading false news in covering anti-coup protests. The junta said his release was in recognition the two countries' close ties.

Myanmar state media reported Watanabe met junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw this week to discuss bilateral ties. ― Reuters