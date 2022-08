Direct flights would initially be provided by Chinese airlines, and the resumption of flights by British Airways is still under progress. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 10 — China and Britain have agreed to resume direct passenger flights between them, the British embassy in China said today.

Direct flights would initially be provided by Chinese airlines, and the resumption of flights by British Airways is still under progress, the embassy said in a statement on its official social media account.

China suspended flights to and from Britain indefinitely in late 2020 over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. — Reuters