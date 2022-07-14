A picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, is seen at Headquarters of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2022. — Reuters pic
Thursday, 14 Jul 2022 5:23 PM MYT
TOKYO, July 14 —The Japanese government is preparing to hold a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe this autumn, public broadcaster NHK reported today.
Abe was shot dead while making an election speech in the western city of Nara last week. — Reuters