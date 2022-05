Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talked up the role of Russian-made missiles in boosting the country's defences. — Reuters pic

MINSK, May 26 — Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko today ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country, bordering Ukraine, according to a video release.

Belarus planned to deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine as Lukashenko talked up the role of Russian-made missiles in boosting the country's defences. — Reuters