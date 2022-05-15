Ukraine’s top diplomat meets US Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was due to brief Nato foreign ministers in Berlin today. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 15 — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin today and that “more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine”.

Kuleba was due to brief the Nato foreign ministers meeting in Berlin today on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and on how the alliance can further help the country as it battles invading Russian forces for a 12th week.

“We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the US for their leadership and unwavering support,” Kuleba tweeted.

The two men discussed the impact of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, including on global food security, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

“The Secretary conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of US security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defences,” Price said. — Reuters