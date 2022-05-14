Report: Over 700,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany

Ukrainian refugees wait in line to cross the Ukraine-Poland border, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the border crossing checkpoint in Shehyni, Ukraine March 31, 2022. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 14 ― More than 700,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported today, citing Interior Ministry data.

Since the start of the war on February 24 until May 11, 727,205 people have registered in Germany's Central Register of Foreigners (AZR), of which 93 per cent hold Ukrainian citizenship, Welt reported. A significant number may have travelled on to other European Union countries or returned to Ukraine, it said.

Around 40 per cent of Ukrainian refugees were minors and women make 81 per cent of the adult refugees registered, Welt added.

The Russian invasion has triggered a massive displacement of people, including more than 8 million Ukrainians within the country, according to the latest International Organisation for Migration (IOM) report.

The number of people who have fled Ukraine has passed 6 million, in Europe's worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, a UN refugee agency said on Thursday. ― Reuters