Kremlin dismisses speculation Putin to declare war on Ukraine on May 9

MOSCOW, May 4 — The Kremlin today dismissed speculation that President Vladimir Putin planned to declare war against Ukraine and declare a national mobilisation on May 9 when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two.
Commenting on speculation that Putin will declare war against Ukraine on May 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is no chance of that. It’s nonsense.”
Putin is set to deliver a speech on May 9 and oversee a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square. — Reuters