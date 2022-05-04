Kremlin dismisses speculation Putin to declare war on Ukraine on May 9

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson denied talk that he would formally declare war on Ukraine soon . — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 4 — The Kremlin today dismissed speculation that President Vladimir Putin planned to declare war against Ukraine and declare a national mobilisation on May 9 when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two.

Commenting on speculation that Putin will declare war against Ukraine on May 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is no chance of that. It’s nonsense.”

Putin is set to deliver a speech on May 9 and oversee a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square. — Reuters