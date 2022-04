A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, April 19 — At least three people were killed and 16 wounded today in shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. — Reuters