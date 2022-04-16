China reports 24,791 new Covid cases on April 15 vs 24,268 day earlier

People walk out of a mall in Beijing on April 15, 2022. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, April 16 — China reported 24,791 new coronavirus cases on April 15, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said today.

That compares with 24,268 new cases a day earlier - 3,486 symptomatic and 20,782 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Most cases were concentrated in the financial centre of Shanghai, at the centre of China’s current outbreak.

The locked-down city of 25 million reported 19,923 asymptomatic cases yesterday, up slightly from 19,872 cases a day earlier, and a record 3,590 symptomatic cases. — Reuters