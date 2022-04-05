Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Many countries have started expelling Russia's diplomats. — Reuters pic

MADRID, April 5 — Spain will expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said today, in response to alleged war crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine.

“We have decided to expel Russian diplomats and staff from the Russian embassy in Spain who represent a threat to the interests and security of our country,” he said after the weekly cabinet meeting, without ruling out further measures.

A source said the Russian ambassador was not among the diplomats to be expelled.

Italy, Denmark and Sweden also announced expulsions of Russian diplomats earlier today. — Reuters