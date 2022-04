Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's withdrawal could be the setup for a repositioning. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, April 3 — Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s pullback of troops from Kyiv is not a real withdrawal but rather a repositioning that could be followed by further attacks, in an interview on CNN today. — Reuters