An embattled Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between today and Monday.

ISLAMABAD, March 31 — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, ahead of a vote to oust him, the country’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

An embattled Khan faces a no-confidence vote, which could take place between today and Monday. He has lost his parliamentary majority after his main ally quit the government and joined the opposition yesterday. — Reuters