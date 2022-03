People board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv March 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

OSLO, March 30 — The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 4,019,287, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said today. — Reuters