UN: At least 902 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began

The actual toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR has not yet been able to receive or verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities. ― Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ZURICH, March 20 — At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said today.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The actual toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to receive or verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities including Mariupol, it said. — Reuters