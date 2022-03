Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports Russia has asked China for military assistance. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 14 — Russia has not asked China for military assistance and has sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment. — Reuters