Civilians set to start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy, says deputy PM

People fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at a train station in Lviv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

LVIV (Ukraine), March 8 ― Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy today under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a “humanitarian corridor”, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

“It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10am (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles,” she said in a televised statement.

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”

Russia proposed giving the residents of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, and Mariupol, a southern port city, the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine today, Russian news agencies reported.

Other humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have previously rejected. ― Reuters