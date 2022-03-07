UK says India’s UN vote swayed by dependence on Russia

Liz Truss said the UK needed a closer economic and defence relationship with India. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, March 7 — British foreign minister Liz Truss said today India had a level of dependency on Russia which might go some way to explain its decision to abstain in a vote at the United Nations to deplore Russia over Ukraine.

“I think the issue for India is there is some level of dependence on Russia, both in terms of its defence relationships but also in terms of its economic relations. And I think the way forward is for a closer economic and defence relationship with India,” Truss told a parliamentary committee.

“I have spoken to my (Indian) counterpart, Minister Jaishankar, and encouraged India to stand against Russia.” — Reuters