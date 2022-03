Russia has accused the Ukraine of not complying with directives for humanitarian corridors. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 7 — Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine today of not complying with agreements to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia announced new “humanitarian corridors” earlier today to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. — Reuters