Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. — Picture via Twitter/AyBurlachenko via Reuters

LVIV, March 6 — The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) today under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m..

A similar plan had to be abandoned yesterday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame. — Reuters