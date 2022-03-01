Ukraine calls for more sanctions on Russia after Kharkiv strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to 'isolate Russia fully'. — Alex Brandon/Pool pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LVIV, March 1 — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called today for more international sanctions against Russia after what he said was a “barbaric” attack on the city of Kharkiv.

“Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians,” Kuleba said on social media.

“The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY,” he wrote. — Reuters