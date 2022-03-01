France to offer €100m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

France said the aid was aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion by Russia and in response to a request by Ukraine. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, March 1 — France will offer €100 million (RM468 million) in financial aid to populations hit by conflict in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement today.

It said the aid was aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion by Russia and in response to a request by Ukraine.

A first shipment of 33 tonnes of aid, mainly tents, blankets, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, arrived in Poland on Sunday evening and was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities yesterday. — Reuters