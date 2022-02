EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said the meeting would of G7 leaders would happen today virtually. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 — Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers will meet virtually today, a spokesperson for European Union foreign policy chief said, after the United States and several partners agreed on new sanctions against Russia.

Yesterday, the United States and its allies moved to block certain Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. — Reuters