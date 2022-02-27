EU says needs to prepare for millions of refugees from Ukraine

People fleeing from Ukraine to Hungary arrive at the train station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary, February 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 — The European Union needs to prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the bloc, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said today.

“I think we need to prepare for millions,” she told reporters in Brussels, adding she was in favour of activating the EU’s temporary protection directive to provide shelter for those people coming to the EU.

In 2001, the directive was the EU’s response to the mass influx of displaced people during the wars in Yugoslavia and Kosovo. Under its rules, displaced people from non-EU countries are granted immediate and temporary protection. — Reuters