Denmark says its doors are open for refugees fleeing Ukraine

Ukrainians have been fleeing their country to seek refuge in nearby countries. — Reuters pic

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 — Denmark is ready to give shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said today.

“We have 13,000 Ukrainian citizens already living in Denmark. I know that some people that want to flee Ukraine want to live with their family and their friends in Denmark,” he told reporters as he arrived for a special meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels to discuss the crisis.

“I have signalled very clearly that the Danish door is open and that we are willing to help.” — Reuters