Asean foreign ministers deeply concerned over situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian service members look for unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Feb 27 — Asean foreign ministers are deeply concerned over the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine, calling on all parties to adhere to the principle of mutual respect and settle their disputes peacefully.

“For peace, security, and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations,” read a statement posted on Asean’s website yesterday.

“We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful resolution.”

The foreign ministers believe that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine; and following that, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency throughout the country. — Bernama