Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Latest developments

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building where a military shell allegedly hit at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv February 25, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 26 — Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Battle in Kyiv

Ukrainian forces fight off what appears to be an advance party of Russia’s invasion force in the capital Kyiv, with small arms fire and explosions heard in the city’s northern district of Obolonsky.

Zelensky: ‘We are all here’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky releases a self-shot video from central Kyiv, vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion.

‘Take power’, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he describes as “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

50,000 flee country

More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, mainly to Poland and Moldova, the United Nations refugee chief says, calling for “safe unimpeded access” for aid operations.

Putin, Lavrov sanctioned

The EU adds Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to its sanctions list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also says he is planning “imminent” sanctions against the two men.

Ukrainian forces resisting

Ukrainian forces are putting up resistance and inflicting damage on Russia’s invading military as it seeks to push deeper into the country, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says after an alliance video summit.

He says the alliance is deploying its rapid response forces to bolster defences on its eastern flank.

137 dead

Zelensky says at least 137 Ukrainian “heroes” were killed after the first day of fighting and 317 wounded, as he calls up conscripts and reservists nationwide.

Minsk talks?

The Kremlin says Putin is prepared to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is ready to “create the conditions” for.

Talks ‘if Ukraine surrenders’

Foreign Minister Lavrov offers talks if Ukraine’s military surrenders.

Zelensky-Biden talks

Zelensky says he has spoken with US President Joe Biden about “strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an anti-war coalition.”

Chernobyl radiation increases

Ukrainian officials say that radiation levels have increased in the Chernobyl exclusion zone and warn the capture of the plant by Russian soldiers could have “terrible consequences”.

Council of Europe suspends Russia

The Council of Europe says it is suspending all representatives of Russia from participation in the pan-European rights body over the attack against Ukraine.

Aeroflot suspends UK flights

Russia’s Aeroflot announces it is suspending flights to London and Dublin after the United Kingdom sanctioned it.

Czech, Poland bar Russian carriers

The Czech Republic and Poland each say they will close their airspace starting from midnight to flights by Russian carriers.

IOC disapproval

The International Olympic Committee urges all international sports federations to cancel forthcoming events in Russia.

Paris Champions League final

Paris will host the Champions League final after Uefa stripped Saint Petersburg of the match because of Russia’s invasion.

Russian GP cancelled

Formula One says it is cancelling the Russian Grand Prix.

Banned from Eurovision

No act from Russia will be permitted to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union says.

Markets readjust

Global stocks rebound, one day after slumping as Russia invaded Ukraine, while oil declines from 2014 peaks.

Spain protests

Around 1,000 people join a demonstration in Madrid to protest against the Russian invasion. A smaller rally, of around 300 people including Ukrainians and Russians, takes place in Barcelona.

Rome protest

Thousands take part in a march in the Italian capital, Rome, to call for peace in Ukraine. — AFP