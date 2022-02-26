Russia halts space launches from French Guiana over sanctions

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket, with Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, launches from Europe?s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana December 25, 2021 in a still image from video. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Feb 26 — Russia is suspending space launches from French Guiana and withdrawing its technical personnel in response to EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the space agency said today.

“In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners over organising space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and withdrawing its technical personnel... from French Guiana,” Dmitry Rogozin, chief of the Russian space agency, said on messaging app Telegram.

There are currently 87 Russian nationals in French Guiana, the agency said.

The next Soyuz launch from Kourou was scheduled for April 6.

An agreement between the European Space Agency and Russia on the use of launchers was signed in 2005. It enabled the Russian Soyuz launchers to use Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana as a launch base.

Soyuz lifted off for the first time from the spaceport in French Guiana in 2011.

On Thursday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of pro-Western Ukraine that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a greater conflict in Europe.

The assault has prompted a wave of new Western sanctions against Russia including an export ban that targets the defence and aerospace sectors. — AFP